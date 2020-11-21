WVU to Face South Dakota State in Season-Opener Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WDTV) - For the second time, WVU’s season-opening opponent has changed.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that the No. 15 Mountaineers will open the 2020 season against South Dakota State Wednesday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. Creighton became the most recent school to drop out of the tournament due to positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on its team.

Western Kentucky has now filled Creighton’s spot in the tournament and will play Northern Iowa in its first game. WVU was originally supposed to open its season against UNI until the tournament’s schedule reshuffled once Creighton opted out.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.