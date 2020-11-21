Advertisement

WVU to Face South Dakota State in Season-Opener Wednesday

Tip-off time to be announced
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WDTV) - For the second time, WVU’s season-opening opponent has changed.

CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reports that the No. 15 Mountaineers will open the 2020 season against South Dakota State Wednesday in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. Creighton became the most recent school to drop out of the tournament due to positive COVID-19 cases confirmed on its team.

Western Kentucky has now filled Creighton’s spot in the tournament and will play Northern Iowa in its first game. WVU was originally supposed to open its season against UNI until the tournament’s schedule reshuffled once Creighton opted out.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Ronald Ray Conard Jr
Police chase ends in car crashing into fence and an arrest
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries

Latest News

Tariq Miller
No. 10 North Marion falls at No. 2 Bluefield, 33-10
Keiz
Cottingham’s 4 touchdowns powers No. 6 Fairmont Senior over No. 14 Independence, 43-15
Martinsburg football
No. 5 Bridgeport at No. 4 Martinsburg Postponed
Loria
Frank Loria Awards set to go virtual on December 2