Clarksburg woman wins “oldest air conditioner” contest, replaces 53-year-old unit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman wins a contest for having the oldest air conditioner in our viewing area.

Patricia Brougham has a treasure that.. was pretty “cool.”

Her air conditioning unit was over 50-years old.. But when she received a call from a friend saying that their was a contest being held by Grogg’s Home Services to find the person with the oldest air conditioner in the area – she saw her chance for an upgrade.

She said, she went online and put in her information and hoped for the best, not expecting anything

Patricia added she kept the 53-year-old unit because it would have been too expensive to replace.

After the contest ended, she received a call discovering she had won.

Patricia said this was the first time she’s ever won anything in her life.

“I was really surprised I never win anything so it was just amazing,” she added.

Grogg’s Home Services in Clarksburg came to her house and installed the new unit.

