Advertisement

Fairmont and Morgantown Ballers Host First-Ever Turkey/Coat Drive at Windmill Park

Partnered with Rashod Kent Foundation
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a year that has taken so much from them, basketball players from Fairmont and Morgantown decided to give back.

High school and college ballers from Fairmont Senior, Morgantown, University, Fairmont State and WVU teamed up with the Rashod Kent Foundation to host its first-ever turkey/coat drive at Windmill Park in Marion County. Nearly 200 turkeys and coats were given to those in need in Fairmont.

Rashod Kent founded the RFK in 2020 and created the foundation to give back to the community that supported him throughout his time as a student-athlete. Kent played basketball for the Polar Bears and graduated from Fairmont Senior in 1998. He then went on to play college basketball at Rutgers University and played football in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

man wants to donate hair for wigs
Harrison County man told he had a spot on his lung; still finding a way to give back
Over 100 students and staff are in quarantine
Over 100 students, staff in quarantine in Monongalia County
Ronald Ray Conard Jr
Police chase ends in car crashing into fence and an arrest
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart

Latest News

Jevon Carter
Suns re-sign WVU alum Carter to three-year deal
Elkins football
No. 16 Elkins Seeking First Win over No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Since 2011
Ritchie County football
Ritchie County Advances to First State Championship in School History
Bridgeport football
Bridgeport Advances to Class AAA Semifinals, Quarterfinals at Martinsburg Canceled