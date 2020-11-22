Fairmont and Morgantown Ballers Host First-Ever Turkey/Coat Drive at Windmill Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a year that has taken so much from them, basketball players from Fairmont and Morgantown decided to give back.

High school and college ballers from Fairmont Senior, Morgantown, University, Fairmont State and WVU teamed up with the Rashod Kent Foundation to host its first-ever turkey/coat drive at Windmill Park in Marion County. Nearly 200 turkeys and coats were given to those in need in Fairmont.

Rashod Kent founded the RFK in 2020 and created the foundation to give back to the community that supported him throughout his time as a student-athlete. Kent played basketball for the Polar Bears and graduated from Fairmont Senior in 1998. He then went on to play college basketball at Rutgers University and played football in the NFL.

