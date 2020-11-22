Health officials report 880 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 880 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Sunday.

It brings the total count to 40,478.

DHHR officials also reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Sunday bringing the death count to 662.

The patients were a 91-year old male from Mineral County, a 72-year old male from Mineral County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, and a 60-year old female from Summers County.

“Today more West Virginia families are suffering the loss of their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We grieve for them and for everyone this virus has affected.”

DHHR officials said 13,340 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 433 patients are currently hospitalized. 133 patients are in ICU, and 59 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (344), Berkeley (2,692), Boone (581), Braxton (99), Brooke (531), Cabell (2,550), Calhoun (56), Clay (104), Doddridge (106), Fayette (1049), Gilmer (183), Grant (282), Greenbrier (381), Hampshire (265), Hancock (519), Hardy (202), Harrison (1,081), Jackson (654), Jefferson (1,165), Kanawha (5,190), Lewis (218), Lincoln (382), Logan (987), Marion (715), Marshall (1,011), Mason (339), McDowell (569), Mercer (1,203), Mineral (989), Mingo (915), Monongalia (3,018), Monroe (329), Morgan (233), Nicholas (299), Ohio (1,301), Pendleton (96), Pleasants (72), Pocahontas (96), Preston (466), Putnam (1,645), Raleigh (1,380), Randolph (622), Ritchie (128), Roane (145), Summers (253), Taylor (260), Tucker (104), Tyler (124), Upshur (437), Wayne (902), Webster (51), Wetzel (367), Wirt (89), Wood (2,091), Wyoming (608).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Morgan, Putnam, Ritchie, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

Boone County

12:30 PM – 4:30 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mason County Health Department, Annex Lot, 5th and Viand Street, Point Pleasant, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Eleanor Fair Grounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Ritchie County

1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Ellenboro Fire Department, 103 E. Washington Avenue, Ellenboro, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

