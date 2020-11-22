Advertisement

No. 16 Elkins Seeking First Win over No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Since 2011

Game time set for Sunday at 3 p.m. in Clarksburg
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 16 Elkins is hoping to turn the tides in its favor Sunday in Clarksburg.

The Tigers are eyeing their first win over No. 8 Robert C. Byrd since 2011. EHS has dropped the last seven meetings to the Flying Eagles, including this year’s week 1 matchup, 35-12.

Elkins brings momentum into the contest though and is coming off its first playoff win in school history after upsetting No. 1 Sissonville, 42-27 in the first round last week. The Tigers have also drastically improved over the course of the season adding Virginia transfer Dante Ramirez at wide receiver and have bettered their play on both sides of the line.

