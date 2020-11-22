Positive COVID-19 cases announced at three Harrison County Schools

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County School District announced positive COVID-19 cases at three schools.

On the Harrison County Schools Facebook, the District announced positive cases at the following schools:

• Two staff members at Lincoln High School.

• One student at Bridgeport Middle School.

• One staff member at Lumberport Elementary School.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.