Ritchie County Advances to First State Championship in School History

No. 7 Rebels defeated No. 2 Greenbrier West, 38-29 and move on through semifinals due to COVID-19 forfeits
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARMCO, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Ritchie County thought it was playing the in Class A quarterfinals Saturday, but once the COVID-19 map was released, the game became much more than that.

The Rebels upset No. 2 Greenbrier West, 38-29 in Charmco to advance to their first state championship game in school history. RCHS moves straight through to the state championship because East Hardy and Tolsia both had their seasons end due to COVID forfeits. Those two teams were on the Rebels’ side of the bracket and are now unable to play.

Ethan Haught completed 15 of 21 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Gus Morrison ran for 83 yards and totaled three touchdowns as well.

The Rebels will wait two weeks to play in the state championship. They will play the winner of the semifinal after the remaining quarterfinals are decided between No. 5 Midland Trail/No. 4 St. Marys and No. 16 Tygarts Valley/No. 8 Pendleton County.

