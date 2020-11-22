Advertisement

Sunday Evening Forecast | November 22th 2020

Rainy and breezy for the overnight; Ending as rain/snow showers tomorrow; Looking dry for Turkey Day!
7 Day Forecast
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gearing up for a rainy and breezy overnight tonight with that pesky cold front that has sat to our northwest for the past 4-5 days will move through. Once the front passes, low pressure will drag colder air in after midnight causing temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s, which will change the rain over to mix/snow showers in spots, especially the higher terrain. Tomorrow, we stay cloudy throughout the day with pop up isolated rain/snow showers. Tuesday, nice day though below normal temperatures as we will see morning sunshine give way to filtering cloud cover. Wednesday, though different this year, still a big travel day, we will see clouds thicken up, and rain arriving by the evening and overnight hours BUT, on Thanksgiving, that system is out of here, we dry out, mostly sunny, and mild.

Monday: Cloudy skies, pop up isolated snow/rain showers. Chillier. High: 45

Tuesday: Morning sunshine, filtering afternoon cloud cover. High: 49

Wednesday: Clouds thicken and increase throughout the day. Rain arrives in the evening and overnight hours. High: 57

Thanksgiving: No Blizzards, All Gizzards! Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High: 58

