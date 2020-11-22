Suns re-sign WVU alum Carter to three-year deal

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WDTV) - The Phoenix Suns have re-signed Jevon Carter to a three-year deal.

The deal is worth $11.5 million. Carter was a spark plug for the Suns in 2020 averaging five points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal per game. He averaged 16 minutes played per game and made 43 percent of his three-point field goal attempts.

His performance helped Phoenix go undefeated at 8-0 in the NBA bubble.

