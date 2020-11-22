Advertisement

Your Community Foundation awards grant to local businesses across five counties

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia celebrated National Community Foundation week by handing out donations.

YCF was non profit that covers Monongalia, Marion, Preston, Taylor and Harrison counties.

The group gave out scholarships and grants throughout the year to help people and business in the community.

President of the foundation, Patty Showers Ryan said, they had to make changes to their yearly celebration.

Showers Ryan said over the week they went to all the businesses that were awarded money and congratulated them individually.

