Colleen Anderson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Colleen Faye Anderson, 72 of Hacker Valley, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was born August 6, 1948 in Jerry’s Run to the late Isaac and Raida Anderson Fisher and was a homemaker. She attended churches and lived everywhere Tom preached. She was active with each church in various groups like Operation shoe Box, Women’s Groups, and Choirs. She enjoyed singing, wrote songs and poems, and even had one poem published. Colleen is survived by her son George (Tammy) Anderson; daughter Mary Beth (Tim) Johnson; brothers and sisters Barbara Fisher, Bill Fisher, Sonja LeVan, and Sharon Hand; grandchildren Aaron Thompson, Bethany Clayton, Kaitlin Anderson, Josh Thompson, and Nicholas Johnson; great-grandchildren Faith Clayton and Christopher Ware; her dog Sadie; and many extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Thomas D. Anderson; and brother and sisters Wilma Jean Myers, Larry Fisher, and Phyllis Sellers. Graveside Services celebrating Colleen’s life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fisher Family Cemetery, Hacker Valley with Rev. Cecil Miller officiating. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Anderson family.

