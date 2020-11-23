Dale McKinley Grimes Jr., 70, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital after fighting a tremendous battle with Covid-19. He was born in Buckhannon, WV on August 13, 1950, the son of the late Lela and Dale Grimes Sr. of Clarksburg, WV Dale is survived by the love of his life, Janet Grimes. They were joined together in marriage on November 12, 2011. Dale was able to order flowers from the hospital for their 9th wedding anniversary. This is a blessing that will always be treasured! He is also survived by his daughters: Karyn Burns & husband Scott of Bridgeport, WV and Kimberly Young & husband Brian of Pittsburgh, PA. Additionally, Dale proudly stood in the shoes of his brother by being a father/grandfather to Brandy Hannah and her children. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Olivia Nelson & husband Adam, Kenedy Young, Bryn Young & fiancé Tyler Simmons, Stephan Burns, and Hannah Burns. Additionally, great-grandchildren: Gavin and Noah Nelson He is survived by his siblings: Kenneth Grimes & wife Connie; and Bruce Grimes & wife Francie. Sibling-in-laws include: Dorothy Jones & husband Greg, Natalie Ducci, Chris Ducci & wife Nancy, Alan Watson, and Charlene Adkins. Dale was an amazing uncle to Richard Grimes, Stephen Grimes, and Cyndi Lane. From his current and previous marriage, he had numerous nieces and nephews whom he continued to hold near and dear to his heart. He will also be missed by his loyal companions, his puppies, Elvis & Nomad as well as their kittens, Goldie and Spookie. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Clifford “Butch” and Donald Grimes and their nephew, Chad Grimes. Dale was a graduate of Victory High School class of 1968. He opened his own car dealership, Dale Grimes Auto Sales, in 1980. Recently, he accepted a position where he was delivering chemotherapy medications to local hospitals through Pharmalogics. He was a faithful member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 573, American Legion Post 13 & Post 31, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2353, where he served as Past Worthy President and current Trustee. Dale advanced to holding positions of: Past District Chairman and Current State Worthy Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. His heart for these social organizations kept him very busy as he loved to serve others. Dale was an amazing man whose loyalty, integrity, and kindness will carry on. He was a giving person with a gentle soul. Dale took every opportunity to go out of his way and improve the lives of everyone around him. Dale recently accepted Jesus as his Savior while praying with his daughter, Karyn on the phone during his ICU stay. Pastor Tim Sandy has been planting the seed of Jesus in Dale’s heart for many years. Pastor Tim was able to pray with Dale and share the unconditional love of Jesus. Pastor Tim was available for Janet when Dale took his final breath on Earth. He is now born again in Heaven! Dale’s wishes were to be cremated and to have a celebration of life. Dale stated during his illness that he would not wish this virus on anyone and therefore, the family has decided to not hold a gathering at this time. Dale’s life will be celebrated at a later date. Janet, Karyn and Kim are so grateful for all of the cards, well wishes, prayers, and meals that have been provided by friends and family. It goes to show how much Dale was loved by his family and community. A special thank you goes out to the nurses of Ruby Memorial Hospital who took exceptional care of Dale when his loved ones were not able to be there and hold his hand. They went above and beyond to love on him by purchasing encouraging gifts when his family wasn’t able to treat him to such goodies. We will always be grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to cover his final expenses. Donations can be made to his daughter’s attention: Kimberly Young 101 W. Oakwood Way New Castle, PA 16105; Venmo @kim-young-117 or via FaceBook Pay Kim Grimes Young (Facebook account). A Go Fund Me will also be available in his honor and the information is available at his Facebook page “Prayers and updates for Dale Grimes Jr.” Cremation services were provided by Perine Funeral Home. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.perinefunerals.com. The Perine Funeral Home is honored to serve the Grimes family.

