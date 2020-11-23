Advertisement

“Game Changer” is tackling opioid and substance misuse in West Virginia

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - An initiative is helping make West Virginia a better place by empowering youth by tackling opioid and substance misuse.

“Game Changer” is one of the largest public-private coalitions of its kind in the nation. It aims to address vaping, tobacco and alcohol use, as well as teen suicide and foster parenting issues.

Executive Director for Game Changer Joe Boczek says he knows all too well the effects they can have.

“My daughter was an All-State basketball player at Trinity here in Morgantown, went to college to play, never did any kind of things in her life and ended up a heroin addict. She’s been nine years clean, she’s working the program, but the bottom line is our family lived a three year hell,” said Boczek.

Boczek says the pandemic has made it a challenge to host at schools but will continue to have virtual summits next year.

