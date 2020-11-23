Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 23, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s a dreary start to the morning, and we’ll continue to see a dull afternoon. A cold front has pushed to the east, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the day. The clouds, combined with cool northwesterly air, will give us some cool highs. Because highs will be in the 40s, roads will likely still be slick, so be careful when traveling today. Also, light winds of 5-10 mph will make our highs feel a little chilly, so grab a heavy coat for the day. Tonight will be very cool, as we dip into the low-30s. Tomorrow will be a little better, as while we’ll see clouds, we’ll stay dry and seasonable. On Wednesday, a low-pressure system will swing in, bringing plenty of rain showers for the afternoon and overnight hours. Some of the rain will stick around until Thanksgiving morning, with clouds staying for the day, leading to a dreary Thanksgiving. In short, the next few days, before Thanksgiving, will be cloudy, with rain for Wednesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy skies stick around, as well as a very isolated shower chance in the mountains for the morning and afternoon. High: 45.

Tonight: A few clouds stick around, as well as cold temperatures. Only silver lining is that the winds are light. Low: 30.

Tuesday: We’ll be slightly warmer than Monday, and we’ll be mostly dry. However, we’ll deal with mostly cloudy skies. High: 48.

Wednesday: Clouds come in the afternoon, along with breezy winds. Rain develops in the late-afternoon to evening hours. High: 58

