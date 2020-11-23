Local groups feed those in need

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Community members in the area stocked mini food pantries for those in need.

Kristie Solheim and two of her friends were talking at bible study about what they could do for the community of Fairmont.

As COVID-19 has made it harder to volunteer. The ladies started collecting food for mini pantries they had seen in the area.

Solheim said, she’s knows first hand how much people struggle to provide for their families.

Solheim and her friends decided to put up their own “Blessing Box” by Watson Elementary to help provide for more people.

“For $10 you can get ten items and that will go so far to bless somebody,” she said.

In Clarksburg, the Young Progressive Women’s Association put up a free pantry box as well.

Leader of the organization, Betty Felts said girls had wanted to do this for years and after a cabinet was donated. They gave it a shot.

Felts explained the intent was to help out those who can’t get to a regular food pantry.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.