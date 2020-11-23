BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lydia Katherine Linkswallow Lattea, 73, of Weston passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on August 12, 1947, a daughter of the late Charlie and Kathleen Linkswallow. She is survived by her husband, James Gordon “Jim” Lattea, whom she married on August 23, 1969.Also surviving are four sons, Orphus Matheny and his wife Linda of Glen Falls, Steven Matheny of Jackson’s Mill, Jimbob Lattea of Jackson’s Mill and George Lattea and his wife Andria of Salem; four daughters, Alma Leasure and her husband Jim of Flinderation;, Brenda Riley and her husband Rick of Glen Falls, Peggy Posey and her husband David of Stonewood and Liza Kelley and her husband Brian of Salem; seven grandchildren, Corey Matheny and his wife Heather, Chris Lattea, Brett Matheny, Justin Matheny and his wife Niki, Brittany Brown and her husband Charlie, Hunter Posey and Colleen Matheny; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Connie Lattea; two granddaughters, Ashton Matheny and Tasha Chipps; and one grandson, Kyle Scott. Lydia enjoyed talking on the phone and watching TV. Some of her favorite shows were Mountain Men, Soap Operas, Game Shows and Wrestling. She also loved taking care of her flowers. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and loved her grandchildren very much. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made out to the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St. Nutter Fort, WV 26301 to assist with funeral costs. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 10:00 am with Pastors Corey Matheny and Justin Matheny officiating. Interment will be in the Summerville Cemetery, Buffalo Lake, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

