Marion County recounting votes in race for Sheriff and Commissioner
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Marion County candidates are waiting for their recount vote to come in and court officials say that the recount may take a while to get done.
Both Joe Carpenter who ran for sheriff and David Kennedy who ran for commissioner called for the recount.
Due to the coronavirus, a shortage of workers, and other reasons, the recount outcome may not happen as soon as the candidates would hope.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.