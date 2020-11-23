Advertisement

Marion County recounting votes in race for Sheriff and Commissioner

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Marion County candidates are waiting for their recount vote to come in and court officials say that the recount may take a while to get done.

Both Joe Carpenter who ran for sheriff and David Kennedy who ran for commissioner called for the recount.

Due to the coronavirus, a shortage of workers, and other reasons, the recount outcome may not happen as soon as the candidates would hope.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 880 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.
Brougham says it was too expensive to replace her A/C unit
Clarksburg woman wins “oldest air conditioner” contest, replaces 53-year-old unit
Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

Latest News

Marion County Recount
Marion County recounting votes in race for Sheriff and Commissioner
Monongalia County to build a new Broadband Tower
Monongalia County to build a new Broadband Tower
Monongalia County to build a new Broadband Tower
Monongalia County to build a new Broadband Tower
New information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says pregnant women face...
CDC study finds pregnant women at higher risk for COVID-19