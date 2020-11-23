Monday Evening Forecast | November 23rd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy overnight, cold temperatures continuing this evening into tomorrow. There is a possibility for a few flurries overnight in the mountain areas. Tuesday will be overcast but mostly dry, still chilly, with highs in the 40s. Wednesday starts with clouds and rain is expected to arrive by the late morning, with a possibility for thunder later in the day. However, the temperatures start to warm up, back into the high 50s. The system begins to move out Thursday afternoon, bringing in clearer skies and comfier temperatures. As of right now, the forecast looks in our favor for a drier Thanksgiving dinner.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; some low-level moisture could bring a few mountain flurries again overnight. Low: 28

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon but looking to stay dry; damp and chilly feel. High: 48

Wednesday: Cloudy start as we await our next system from the midwest that will bring rain by late afternoon into the evening; some thunder rumbles possible as well as breezy winds. Slightly above average afternoon temperatures for late-November. High: 60

Thanksgiving: Early rain leftover from Wednesday; windy start. Things to look to clear out by early dinner times. High: 58