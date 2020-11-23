Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast | November 23rd 2020

Dull and dreary for tonight, another midweek system that looks to move out by Thanksgiving Evening
7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Partly to mostly cloudy overnight, cold temperatures continuing this evening into tomorrow. There is a possibility for a few flurries overnight in the mountain areas. Tuesday will be overcast but mostly dry, still chilly, with highs in the 40s. Wednesday starts with clouds and rain is expected to arrive by the late morning, with a possibility for thunder later in the day. However, the temperatures start to warm up, back into the high 50s. The system begins to move out Thursday afternoon, bringing in clearer skies and comfier temperatures. As of right now, the forecast looks in our favor for a drier Thanksgiving dinner.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy; some low-level moisture could bring a few mountain flurries again overnight. Low: 28

Tuesday: Becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon but looking to stay dry; damp and chilly feel. High: 48

Wednesday: Cloudy start as we await our next system from the midwest that will bring rain by late afternoon into the evening; some thunder rumbles possible as well as breezy winds. Slightly above average afternoon temperatures for late-November. High: 60

Thanksgiving: Early rain leftover from Wednesday; windy start. Things to look to clear out by early dinner times. High: 58

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 880 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.
Brougham says it was too expensive to replace her A/C unit
Clarksburg woman wins “oldest air conditioner” contest, replaces 53-year-old unit
Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, November 23, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 23, 2020
Bobby Kupcha's 11 PM Forecast
Bobby Kupcha's 11 PM Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Sunday Evening Forecast | November 22th 2020
Bobby Kupcha's 11 PM Forecast
Bobby Kupcha's 11 PM Forecast