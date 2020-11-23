Advertisement

Monongalia County to build a new Broadband Tower

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CATHERINES KNOB, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Commission has approved a new communications tower to replace one that was 15-year-old.

The tower will be placed on Catherines Knob in the western part of the county standing close to 500 feet tall.

Commissioners are hoping the project will help provide wireless internet connection to those in poor connection areas.

The Morgantown 911 director Jimmy Smith who is helping with this process says that they should be able to work quickly.

“We are hoping, if weather holds, by the end of January having the structure back up. Hopefully by mid February, having the building installed and starting getting the microwaves up onto the new tower,” said Smith.

Smith says the old tower was demolished last Monday.

