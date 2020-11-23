Advertisement

No. 14 Oklahoma at WVU to Kickoff Saturday Night at 7:30 p.m.

Game will be televised on ABC
WVU football
WVU football(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer fans have wanted to see the gold and blue take the field under the lights of Milan Puskar Stadium all season long and on Saturday their wish will be granted.

No. 14 Oklahoma at WVU will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28. The game will be televised on ABC.

It is the final home game of the 2020 season for West Virginia and 25 percent fan capacity will be permitted inside the stadium. The Sooners enter play in second place in the Big 12 standings at 6-2 overall and 5-2 in conference play. WVU sits in fifth place at 5-3 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play.

