No. 16 Tygarts Valley Falls Short at No. 8 Pendleton County, 41-17

FRANKLIN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 16 Tygarts Valley battled but had its season come to an end at No. 8 Pendleton County, 41-17 in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Caden Boggs scored one rushing touchdown and Joshua Bright threw one score Jace Swecker for the Bulldogs. PCHS running back Dalton Dunkle scored six touchdowns for the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs finish the 2020 season at 7-3 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.