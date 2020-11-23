Advertisement

No. 16 Tygarts Valley Falls Short at No. 8 Pendleton County, 41-17

Bulldogs finish season at 7-3 overall
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 16 Tygarts Valley battled but had its season come to an end at No. 8 Pendleton County, 41-17 in the Class A Quarterfinals.

Caden Boggs scored one rushing touchdown and Joshua Bright threw one score Jace Swecker for the Bulldogs. PCHS running back Dalton Dunkle scored six touchdowns for the Wildcats.

The Bulldogs finish the 2020 season at 7-3 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
man wants to donate hair for wigs
Harrison County man told he had a spot on his lung; still finding a way to give back
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
Over 100 students and staff are in quarantine
Over 100 students, staff in quarantine in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case

Latest News

Jeremiah King
No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Pushes Past No. 16 Elkins, 33-6 to Reach First State Semifinals Since 2013
Jevon Carter
Suns re-sign WVU alum Carter to three-year deal
Elkins football
No. 16 Elkins Seeking First Win over No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Since 2011
Ritchie County football
Ritchie County Advances to First State Championship in School History