No. 8 Robert C. Byrd Pushes Past No. 16 Elkins, 33-6 to Reach First State Semifinals Since 2013

Jeremiah King totaled four touchdowns in the game for the Flying Eagles
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 8 Robert C. Byrd dominated on all sides of the ball taking down No. 16 Elkins, 33-6 in the Class AA quarterfinals.

With the victory, the Flying Eagles advance to their first state semifinals since 2013 and will play at No. 5 Oak Glen on Sunday. Junior running back Jeremiah King rushed for 221 yards and three touchdowns and also had 79 receiving yards and one score. Elkins scored its lone touchdown in the game in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from senior quarterback Rodney Vandevender.

RCB improves to 7-3 overall. EHS ends the year at 6-4.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

