Operation Christmas Child anticipates a high number of donations

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Local church was the hub for Operation Christmas Child. A yearly initiative to give to those in need.

Every year Simpson Creek Baptist church collected shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

Each shoebox was filled with necessities to give back to those in need during the holiday season.

Frank Jarman, the area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child said despite the pandemic donations this year seem to be at a high.

Jarman said, he remembers someone sharing with him that they received their first toothbrush from Operation Christmas Child.

“When he got his shoebox and it had a toothbrush. It was the first time he’d had his own toothbrush, and not had to share it with twenty other people in the orphanage. If you can imagine that,” Jarman added.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.