Advertisement

Police arrest 15-year-old boy in Wisconsin mall shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says the shooting happened during an altercation Friday afternoon between two groups.

He said four “innocent bystanders” suffered what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect ran out of the mall alongside other people.

The mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight. Shoppers were allowed back on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
man wants to donate hair for wigs
Harrison County man told he had a spot on his lung; still finding a way to give back
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 880 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.
Over 100 students and staff are in quarantine
Over 100 students, staff in quarantine in Monongalia County

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Sarpy County Jail shows Roberto Carlos Silva Jr., of Omaha,...
Man arrested in deadly attack at Nebraska Sonic restaurant
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Doctors explain: A negative test isn't enough
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
Police arrest 15-year-old boy in connection to mall shooting
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room at the White House...
Trump appeals rejection of effort to block Pennsylvania vote