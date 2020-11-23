Advertisement

Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor

Ryan Banks- Mug
Ryan Banks- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) – A Mechanicsburg, PA man is under arrest and accused of exchanging nude photos with a 14-year-old on Instagram.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s office arrested Ryan Banks, 36, on Sunday for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with the victim on more than one occasion.

He is being held on a $85,000 bond at the North Central Regional Jail.

The report reads on at least one occasion an incident took place at a hotel rented by Banks in Morgantown.

Banks allegedly filmed sexual activity on his cell phone and sent the video to a friend.

The police report also reads, during the alleged activity, Banks placed his hands on the victim’s neck restricting the victim’s ability to breath.

Banks is charged with sexual assault in the third degree, solicitation of a minor, filming sexually explicit conduct of a minor, distribution of child porn and strangulation.

A court date for Banks has not been set at this time.

