BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Richard Allen Shahan, 72, of Fairview, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at United Hospital Center. He was born on June 25, 1948, in Fairmont, a son of the late Raymond F. and Ruth (Winemiller) Shahan. The angels came to take him home to be with his Lord and a family reunion with his mother, father, and brother. Richard attended East Fairmont High School and played basketball on the school team. After graduation, Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Ogden during the Vietnam War. He returned home to work at Timken Roller Bearing in Canton, Ohio, for 35 years. After retiring from his profession and caring for his parents until their passing, Richard resided with his son, Richard Aaron Shahan, in Fairview, West Virginia. He married and had four children. He and his family joined Fire Stone Rd. Baptist Church in Canton where he was baptized. He enjoyed hunting and fishing on his farm in Richie County with his sons and grandsons, and fishing on Teter Lake (as well as anywhere else he could get his pole in the water). He also enjoyed attending family gatherings and holiday meals. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Ronnie Shahan, as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents. Richard is survived by his children: Bekki Muniz, Donnie Shahan, Brad (Wendi) Shahan, Richard Aaron Shahan, and his adopted son, Benny Gerard; former wife, Carol Shahan Hutson; grandchildren: Amanda (Chad) Moag, Andria Rogers, Chase Shahan, Ivie Shahan, and Levi Shahan; great-grandchildren: Madison Rogers, and Bryson, Kayla, and Tyler Moag; brother, Raymond Shahan; sister and brother-in-law: Ruth and Steve Dukich; and nieces and nephews: Stacy Shahan, Sonya Wartman, Mike Dukich and Steve Dukich. Richard had many special friends in Ohio and at Fairview Senior Center, among others, who helped him have some of the best times of his life; he especially loved fishing and hunting with his sons and friends. His family would like to thank everyone who spent time with him, prayed for him, and made him meals, making his time special – the extra care put a smile on his face and left him with lasting memories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairview Senior Center, 404 Main Street, Fairview, WV 26570. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 10am to 2pm. The funeral service will be at 2pm on Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Toby Dukich officiating. Interment will follow at Harmony Grove Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required. Due to the pandemic of COVID-19, a Celebration of Richard’s Life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

