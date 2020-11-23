Advertisement

The Unicare Health Plan is providing a “blessing box” for those in the community who need it

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Unicare Health Plan of West Virginia is providing a “blessing box” at the Margaret Mccoy Community Garden in Clarksburg.

Natalie Robinson with Unicare says that this is especially important as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Anyone can come and take whatever that they need. We have different hygiene items, non-perishable food items, blankets for the winter, gloves; anything that a person might need during this winter season,” said Robinson.

Donors are also able to give back to the community through the “blessing box” by re-stocking with food items that do not need to be refrigerated and personal care items.

