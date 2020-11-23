Advertisement

Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree

A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WSAZ) - A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted Sunday that the tree would arrive Monday.

The First Lady says the arrival of the 18 1/2 foot Fraser Fir will continue a holiday tradition at the White House dating back to 1966.

