West Virginia teenager sentenced in fatal DUI accident

Nicholas James Shackelford-Mug
Nicholas James Shackelford-Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia teenager has been sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for a drunken driving accident that killed a teen passenger in his vehicle.

Nicholas James Shackelford, 19, of Inwood, received the maximum possible sentence Friday in Berkeley County Circuit Court, The Journal reported.

Shackelford pleaded guilty in October to felony DUI causing death.

The vehicle he was driving overturned on Dec. 31, killing Kristen Barron, 18. Both Shackelford and Barron were ejected from the vehicle.

