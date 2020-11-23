Advertisement

Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end

Trump administration sanctions ended the financial link
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Western Union is no longer processing remittance payments to Cuba, following new sanctions by the Trump administration against the communist regime.

More than 400 Western Union locations will shut down across the island by 6 p.m. Cuba Time on Monday.

“Ask your receivers to pick up funds immediately,” the company’s website said. “We will provide refunds if your receiver is unable to pick up funds by the deadline.”

The move cuts a vital lifeline for many Cubans who depend on money sent by relatives living in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 880 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.
Brougham says it was too expensive to replace her A/C unit
Clarksburg woman wins “oldest air conditioner” contest, replaces 53-year-old unit
Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina
The casts of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave fleeing the volcanic...
Bodies of man and his slave unearthed from ashes at Pompeii
Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden signals shift from Trump with national security picks
FILE - In this July 16, 2019 file photo, General Motors Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra...
GM flips to California’s side in pollution fight with Trump
Protesters hold signs outside the Richard H. Austin state office building during a rally in...
Despite Trump’s prod, Michigan to consider certifying Biden win
Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church in San Jose, California. At least two...
Suspect arrested, at least 2 dead in stabbing at San Jose, Calif., church
Vaccines show promise as deadly pandemic surges
Vaccines show promise as deadly pandemic surges