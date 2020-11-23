Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 23.

John Halterman: You know I get asked this question…'My employer match is three percent. Should I save more than that into my retirement plan?’ Well, guess what? Do you need to eat? Because if you do, absolutely you need to save more than that because I tell people all the time, retirement even though it seems so far away, before you know it, it’s going to be right on us. And the problem is, you can never really play catch up. The sooner you can, the more you can invest, the better your lifestyle is going to be in retirement. And so, don’t be naïve, just because your employer is only matching three percent, you’ve got to do all you can because the more you do the better you’re going to be for yourself. And remember, this is about you. You’re saving for your future. So, for more answers, call or visit my website today.

