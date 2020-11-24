Big X to Move to Three Regional Divisions in 2021
Conference was previously split into two divisions based on school size
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big X high school athletic conference will move to three divisions in 2021.
The conference was previously split into two divisions based on school size. Next year, the divisions will be regionally-based.
Football teams must play at least six conference games. The schools and their new divisions starting in 2021 are listed below.
North
Preston
Fairmont Sr.
North Marion
East Fairmont
Central
Bridgeport
Robert C. Byrd
Lincoln
Liberty
South
Buckhannon
Elkins
Lewis County
Grafton
Philip Barbour
