Big X to Move to Three Regional Divisions in 2021

Conference was previously split into two divisions based on school size
Big X Conference
Big X Conference(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big X high school athletic conference will move to three divisions in 2021.

The conference was previously split into two divisions based on school size. Next year, the divisions will be regionally-based.

Football teams must play at least six conference games. The schools and their new divisions starting in 2021 are listed below.

North

Preston

Fairmont Sr.

North Marion

East Fairmont

Central

Bridgeport

Robert C. Byrd

Lincoln

Liberty

South

Buckhannon

Elkins

Lewis County

Grafton

Philip Barbour

