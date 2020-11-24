Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A business based in Upshur County lost everything over the weekend in a fire.

Co-owner of Moon Flower, Macie Queen remained optimistic after a fire at their shipping center.

Queen received a call Sunday afternoon that the center on Spring Street caught on fire from an electrical shortage.

“By the time my parents and I were able to get here the fire department already busted through the door and extinguished everything,” she said.

Moon Flower was a West Virginian owned full spectrum CBD company based in Buckhannon.

Queen said she was grateful no one was in the building when the fire occurred. However, they lost a lot of product in the fire.

“Unfortunately, the middle part of the entire building was the one room we needed to not catch fire. We lost all of our inventory and all of our product. Shipping materials bottles labels everything we needed,” she added.

She told me despite the set back the company has already started the process to move forward.

Queen asked for patience as she and her sister, Riley rebuild what they lost.

