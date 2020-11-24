Advertisement

Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A business based in Upshur County lost everything over the weekend in a fire.

Co-owner of Moon Flower, Macie Queen remained optimistic after a fire at their shipping center.

Queen received a call Sunday afternoon that the center on Spring Street caught on fire from an electrical shortage.

“By the time my parents and I were able to get here the fire department already busted through the door and extinguished everything,” she said.

Moon Flower was a West Virginian owned full spectrum CBD company based in Buckhannon.

Queen said she was grateful no one was in the building when the fire occurred. However, they lost a lot of product in the fire.

“Unfortunately, the middle part of the entire building was the one room we needed to not catch fire. We lost all of our inventory and all of our product. Shipping materials bottles labels everything we needed,” she added.

She told me despite the set back the company has already started the process to move forward.

Queen asked for patience as she and her sister, Riley rebuild what they lost.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Banks- Mug
Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor
Nicholas James Shackelford-Mug
West Virginia teenager sentenced in fatal DUI accident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
COVID 11/23
Health officials report 636 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina

Latest News

Jeremy A. Burdette- Mug
Police: Charleston man sent video of sexual assault to the victim
Photo: CDC
WVa fire marshal offers tips to avoid holiday kitchen fire
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
Co-owner remains optimistic after shipping center goes up in flames
COVID 11/24
Health officials report 969 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.