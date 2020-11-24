Advertisement

Fairmont man charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he assaulted an 11-year-old multiple times

Arrest MGN
Arrest MGN(MGN online)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ronnie Max Downey of Fairmont, allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old multiple times.

The investigation started when a woman reported the assault allegations against Downey to the police on Oct. 20., according to the police report.

Officials say that the investigation is supported by medical documentation and witness statements.

Downey, 33, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He has already had his preliminary hearing and the case is now in circuit court.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Banks- Mug
Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor
Nicholas James Shackelford-Mug
West Virginia teenager sentenced in fatal DUI accident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident
COVID 11/23
Health officials report 636 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Stricter Mask Guidelines
Mask
Arthur Woods
Man enters guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in connection to wife’s murder
Melanie Arthur
Melanie Arthur named WVSAC Principal of the Year
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+