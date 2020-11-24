Fairmont man charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he assaulted an 11-year-old multiple times

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Ronnie Max Downey of Fairmont, allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old multiple times.

The investigation started when a woman reported the assault allegations against Downey to the police on Oct. 20., according to the police report.

Officials say that the investigation is supported by medical documentation and witness statements.

Downey, 33, is charged with two counts of sexual abuse. He has already had his preliminary hearing and the case is now in circuit court.

