Fairmont Senior Alum Kent Creates Foundation to Give Back

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - 1998 Fairmont Senior alum Rashod Kent is much more than a successful athlete who has taken his skills to the highest level.

This year, Kent created the Rashod Kent Foundation to give back to communities in need in Marion County and across the country. The nonprofit organization hosted its first-ever turkey and coat drive Saturday at Windmill Park in Fairmont. Student-athletes from Fairmont Senior, Morgantown High School, University High School, Fairmont State and WVU volunteered to partner with the foundation where nearly 200 turkeys and coats were given to those in need.

Kent was a star basketball player for the Polar Bears and graduated in 1998. He played Division I basketball at Rutgers where he averaged 10 points per game over his four years. Upon college graduation, he decided he wanted to use his athleticism in another sport. He, then, pursued football and signed as a tight end with the Texans and Raiders.

The foundation is next planning to give away book scholarships to kids in Connecticut, New Jersey and Texas who thrive in the classroom and community service.

