Glenville State Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Stephens Passes Away at 65

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State women’s basketball assistant coach Scott Stephens passed away Saturday at the age of 65.

Stephens, the father of current GSC women’s basketball head coach Kim Stephens, battled an aggressive brain tumor for the past two months. He has been an assistant coach for the Pioneers since 2016. He helped lead them to four MEC regular season championships, three MEC Tournament titles and four NCAA Tournament appearances. GSC was 113-16 with Stephens as an assistant coach.

He also was the head coach of Parkersburg South girls basketball for 16 years and guided the Patriots to three state titles.

