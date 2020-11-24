Health officials report 969 new cases of COVID-19, 15 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported -- new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 42,083.

DHHR officials also reported 15 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 682.

The patients were a 94-year old male from Wayne County, a 78-year old female from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, an 80-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 90-year old female from Mineral County, a 35-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 92-year old female from Ritchie County, a 79-year old male from Wood County, a 70-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old male from Mineral County, and an 83-year old male from Mingo County.

“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Now, more than ever, we must be diligent in our efforts to control the spread of this virus for the health of our loved ones if not for ourselves.”

DHHR officials said 13,940 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 463 patients are currently hospitalized. 129 patients are in ICU, and 51 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (357), Berkeley (2,799), Boone (593), Braxton (103), Brooke (566), Cabell (2,640), Calhoun (62), Clay (107), Doddridge (114), Fayette (1,065), Gilmer (192), Grant (307), Greenbrier (412), Hampshire (288), Hancock (569), Hardy (212), Harrison (1,156), Jackson (667), Jefferson (1,206), Kanawha (5,316), Lewis (226), Lincoln (385), Logan (1,006), Marion (757), Marshall (1,070), Mason (367), McDowell (585), Mercer (1,252), Mineral (1,028), Mingo (939), Monongalia (3,107), Monroe (342), Morgan (238), Nicholas (309), Ohio (1,357), Pendleton (100), Pleasants (76), Pocahontas (107), Preston (479), Putnam (1,710), Raleigh (1,441), Randolph (646), Ritchie (133), Roane (152), Summers (260), Taylor (279), Tucker (112), Tyler (127), Upshur (454), Wayne (930), Webster (54), Wetzel (378), Wirt (92), Wood (2,236), Wyoming (618).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Hancock, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Ritchie, Taylor, Wayne, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 56 N. Brandenburg Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Brooke County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Brooke Middle School, 5 Bruin Drive, Wellsburg, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Union Education Complex, 52 Tiger Drive, Mt. Storm, WV (School at Mt. Storm)

Hancock County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, JD Rockefeller Vo Tech, 80 Rockefeller Circle, New Cumberland, WV

Jackson County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Ravenswood Senior Center, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, White’s Plaza, Hamlin Piggly Wiggly, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wahama High School, 1 White Falcon Way, Mason, WV

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, RC Byrd Locks, Apple Grove, WV

Mineral County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Route 28, Fort Ashby, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mount Hope Freewill Baptist College, Old County Road, Dingess, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health and Wellness, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (Under tent)

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 210 Logan Street, Williamson, WV (by appointment; call 304-235-3535)

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, WV

Ritchie County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ritchie County High School, Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wood County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Parkersburg High School, 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV (pre-registration: www.ipsumcovidresults.com

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Council on Aging at Maben, 695 Mountaineer Highway, Mullins, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.