Hunter injured after shooting incident in Kanawha County

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Natural Resource Police are investigating what is believed to be a hunting-related shooting in Cedar Grove.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, DNR officers got a call that a man out hunting was shot along Branch Freeze Road.

As they work to gather and release more details, DNR officials said it’s a good reminder to take the time in the woods seriously when it comes to safety.

“You always have to be thinking and paying attention to what’s going on around you, not just what you’re there to do,” said Capt. Terry Ballard with DNR.

Ballard said hunting licenses are up this year, so he expects more hunters to be out and about. That’s why why he shared some tips to remember with WSAZ:

° Wear blaze orange as an outer garment, the more the better

º If you see a hunter come into your area, yell out to let them know you’re there

º Have a light to shine your way out so other hunters out there know it’s you

º Be 100% sure of what you’re shooting

“There have been incidents in the past where people have been shot because they’re in heavy brush,” Ballard said. “A person takes a shot because they’ve seen deer in the area before or they think what they’re seeing in that brush is deer, when it’s actually a person even with blaze orange on.”

Ballard said more information about the shooting could be released Tuesday.

