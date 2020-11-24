Advertisement

Jay Shearer(Jay Shearer)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jay Thomas Matthew Shearer, 60, of Weston, passed away at his residence on Sunday, November 22, 2020.He was born in Homestead, PA, on June 21, 1960, a son of the late James Matthew Shearer and Marion Ann Harbic Shearer Weber. In addition to his parents, Jay was preceded in death by one uncle, Bob Shearer. Jay’s outgoing and friendly nature will be remembered by one brother, Tim Shearer of Alum Bridge; three sisters: Beverly Wiant of Weston, WV, Joyce Mraz of West Virginia, and Robin Burroughs and husband, Kenny, of Buffalo, WV; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. After graduating from Lewis County High School, Jay went to work for Stephen DeBrular Well Service. He also worked for Lang Brothers Well Service before becoming the owner of Red Gas Company. Jay spent roughly 18 years operating Red Gas Company before retiring. In his younger years, Jay was an avid motorcycle rider and never met a stranger. He was extremely outgoing and enjoyed anything outdoors including hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made directly to Pat Boyle Funeral Home, PO Box 569, Jane Lew, WV 26378, to aid with final expenses. A Graveside Service will be held at Red Gas Cemetery in Weston at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Stephen DeBrular officiating. Interment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jay Thomas Matthew Shearer. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

