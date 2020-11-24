Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 24, 2020

We’ll Be Cool And Dry This Afternoon, But This Won’t Last Forever!
A Futurecast model showing conditions at 6 PM, November 25 (Wednesday), 2020 for East Coast.(wdtv)
A Futurecast model showing conditions at 6 PM, November 25 (Wednesday), 2020 for East Coast.(wdtv)
By Joseph Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While we might have seen some fog and freezing-cold temps this morning, at least we didn’t have to deal with slick roads. We’ll stay dry for the morning and afternoon, as high pressure to our west continues bringing dry air into our region. Overcast skies and light easterly winds will keep temperatures in the upper-40s for today’s highs. Heading into tonight, we’ll dip down into the mid-30s. Then for Wednesday, a low-pressure system will push into WV for the afternoon, bringing plenty of rain showers for the day. Some rolls of thunder are possible, as well as some breezy southerly winds. Roads will be slick for tomorrow, so take your time on those roads. Heading into Thanksgiving, the rain will leave by late-morning, leaving us with a cloudy, but mostly dry, dinner time. After that, we’ll have a brief period of calm weather for the weekend. In short, tomorrow and Thanksgiving morning will be wet, so grab an umbrella with you and drive safely for the next few days.

Today: Overcast skies dominate, but at least we’ll be dry. Winds will be light. High: 48.

Tonight: It might be cold and cloudy, but at least winds will be light. Low: 36.

Wednesday: Clouds for the morning, then rain pushes in for the afternoon. Some breezy winds are likely, and some rolls of thunder are possible. High: 60.

Thanksgiving: Rain will most likely be gone by late-morning to early-afternoon at the latest. In effect, by the time Thanksgiving dinner starts, we’ll be dry. High: 57

