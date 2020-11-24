Advertisement

Man dead in Kanawha County mining accident

Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American...
Taylor Halstead, 20, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes, West Virginia. (Van Volunteer Fire Department)(Van Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died Monday in a mining accident in Kanawha County.

A release from Gov. Jim Justice’s Office says that Taylor Meldin Halstead, 20, of Bob White, was fatally injured late Monday morning at Panther Mining LLC’s American Eagle Mine in Dawes.

Dispatchers say the accident was reported by a coworker after Medlin was hit against a waterline in the coal mine underground.

Justice said, “Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost one of our incredible West Virginia coal miners today. This is especially devastating news so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. We can never appreciate our miners enough for the brave and important work they do every day to power our homes, state, and nation. Cathy and I ask everyone across the state to join us in praying for Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Monday night, the Van Volunteer Fire Department posted on social media that Halstead was a recent father with a daughter just months old. He also was a former member of the fire department, according to the post.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Banks- Mug
Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor
Nicholas James Shackelford-Mug
West Virginia teenager sentenced in fatal DUI accident
A tree from Dan and Bryan Trees of West Virginia will stand in the White House this Christmas.
Tree from West Virginia tree farm to be official White House Christmas tree
COVID 11/23
Health officials report 636 new cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in W.Va.
Corey Porter, 34, of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been charged with murder and possession of...
West Virginia man charged with killing co-worker in South Carolina

Latest News

Mug
Police: Pennsylvania man drove to Morgantown to engage in sexual activity with a minor
Game Changer
“Game Changer” is tackling opioid and substance misuse in West Virginia
Wisdom to Wealth airs Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on WDTV.
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 23.
Halterman
Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Nov. 23.