Man enters guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in connection to wife’s murder

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged in connection to his wife’s murder has entered a plea.

Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman accepted Arthur Woods’ guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter.

Woods originally pleaded not guilty in May of 2019 in the death of his wife, Starina Woods, who went missing in Charleston in March of 2016.

Investigators in the case previously said that Starina Woods voiced concerns about being in an abusive relationship. Her body was never found.

Woods never reported his wife missing, telling authorities she had left for Ecuador. They had been living together in Charleston at the time.

In 2019, Woods was arrested and charged with his wife’s 2016 death.

Woods will be sentenced on December 3.

The maximum penalty which may be imposed by the court is confinement in a state correctional facility for a determinate term of no less than three or more than fifteen years.

The prosecuting attorney recommends three years as to sentencing.

