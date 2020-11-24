No. 15 WVU Men’s Basketball Passes Initial COVID-19 Testing in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WDTV) - No. 15 WVU men’s basketball has landed in Sioux Falls, S.D. and the Mountaineers are ready to open play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

West Virginia begins its season tomorrow against South Dakota State at 7 p.m. Head coach Bob Huggins addressed the media today and said the team passed its initial COVID-19 testing and all players are currently available to play.

Six teams have already dropped out of the tournament due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.