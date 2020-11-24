No. 5 Bridgeport Refreshed for Semifinal Matchup at No. 1 Cabell Midland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 5 Bridgeport will have had a two week break before it suits up for its biggest game of the year.

The Indians will play at No. 1 Cabell Midland in the Class AAA Semifinals Sunday at 3 p.m. However, Cabell County must drop from orange to gold, yellow or green by 5 p.m. on Saturday for the game to be played.

BHS advanced via COVID forfeit by No. 4 Martinsburg last Saturday as Berkeley County was red on the DHHR map. The Knights advanced via COVID forfeit against No. 9 Spring Mills last Saturday as well due to Berkeley County’s red status.

CMHS enters play at 5-0 and last played on Nov. 6 where the Knights defeated St. Albans, 71-13. The Tribe brings in a 7-1 overall record and last defeated No. 12 Washington, 55-7 two weeks ago in the first round of the playoffs. Bridgeport’s lone loss of the year came against Spring Valley, 35-10 on Oct. 23.

Head coach John Cole says his team wishes it was able to play this past week. However, the Indians are taking advantage of the extra practice time.

