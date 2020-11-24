Police: Charleston man sent video of sexual assault to the victim

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On Aug. 16., Jeremy A. Burdette, 24, allegedly sent a video to the victim of himself sexually assaulting her.

At the time of the video, the victim was physically helpless and unconscious, according to the police report. The report also states that text messages showed that Burdette sexually assaulted the victim while she was sleeping. Police say the alleged assault occurred in May.

Burdette, of Charleston, also violated his plea agreement by harassing the victim by texting her hundreds of times with some of the texts being threatening, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the alleged events took place in Morgantown, W.Va.

Burdette is charged with sexual assault in the second degree, harassment, and violation of a protective order. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with a bail of more than $100,000.

