The fight over face coverings in WV continues

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Even as health officials continue to stress the need of wearing a mask, the fight over face coverings continues.

To wear or not to wear, that has been the constant debate over masks since the pandemic began. As Covid-19 cases are rise, public officials are stressing the need for masks even more.

“In this situation right now this mask is the only thing I got, this is all I go to try to help stop this,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

The governor mentioned in his briefing on Monday that additional measures may be put in place in certain counties.

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey agrees with the governor’s stance but states any proposed idea for stricter guidelines needs to be looked at carefully.

“I want to make sure people know hey we’ve defended our civil liberties; we’ve protected our constitution and we’re doing everything we can to protect the public health,” said AG Morrisey.

What would it look like if stricter guidelines were in place? WVU associate health policy professor Bob Duval stated what many would consider the obvious answer.

“I think we’ll see a decreasing rate of infection. As we talk we expel out into the world and if you can interfere with that then that means less virus is getting spread out there,” said Duval.

Although Professor Duval says he sympathizes with those who don’t want to be told they have to wear a mask he says think of it like a seat belt. Laws are in place to wear them but not everyone does. However, having the law in place has been proven to save many lives compared to before it was put in place.

“We actually do a lot of regulations of peoples behavior for public health,” said Duval.

When thinking about having to click it or getting a ticket, consider wear it or spread it, all of which we don’t want to do.

