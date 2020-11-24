The Mayor of Morgantown is calling for a major federal response to save communities from destruction

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mayor from Morgantown and seven others from across the region are calling for a major federal response to save communities from destruction.

They call it the “Marshall plan for middle America.”

It’s proposed by mayors from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The idea came from the recovery period after World War II. That plan was to invest $13 billion to rebuild Europe and foster economic and democratic institutions.

The mayors got together with economic experts about the growing inequities, a public health crisis, and climate change. Like post-war Europe, middle America shares almost the same issues: aging business and government institutions and infrastructure.

They point out the the aging fossil fuel economy as it faces cost competitive renewable energy.

The mayors say renewable sources of power are proving less expensive and fossil fuel companies are increasingly dependent on federal subsidies to survive. The mayors want those subsidies to invest in a green economy that keeps jobs and transition them into new industries that will grow in the 21st century.

They’re pushing for an ambitious federal response to save industries and communities. Their goal is to rebuild and reposition the regions to be economically competitive both domestically and globally. They stress that communities can be destroyed by believing the world will not change.

Their plan will cost $60 billion per year over the next 10 years to accomplish.

Now the mayors say without support from the federal government, the region will stand to lose jobs and will lead to a quote deep despair for the next generation.

