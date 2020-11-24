Advertisement

Tshiebwe Named to NABC Player of the Year Watchlist

WVU sophomore center is one of 20 players to earn preseason honor
Oscar Tshiebwe
Oscar Tshiebwe(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore center Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year Award watchlist.

He is one of 20 players across the nation named to the list. Tshiebwe was named All-Big 12 Second Team last year after averaging 11 points and nine rebounds as a freshman.

The entire list of all 20 players receiving the preseason honor is written below.

NABC Division I Player of the Year Award Watchlist

Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky (G-Fr.)

Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (F-Sr.)

Jared Butler, Baylor (G-Jr.)

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (G-Sr.)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G-Fr.)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (G-Jr.)

Marcus Garrett, Kansas (G-Sr.)

Luka Garza, Iowa (C-Sr.)

Collin Gillespie, Villanova (G-Sr.)

Sam Hauser, Virginia (F-R-Sr.)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (F-So.)

Keyontae Johnson, Florida (F-Jr.)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (F-Sr.)

Remy Martin, Arizona State (G-Sr.)

Evan Mobley, USC (F-Fr.)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (F-So.)

Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (F-So.)

Trendon Watford, LSU (F-So.)

McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (G-Sr.)

Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (G-Jr.)

