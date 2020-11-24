Tshiebwe Named to NABC Player of the Year Watchlist
WVU sophomore center is one of 20 players to earn preseason honor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU sophomore center Oscar Tshiebwe has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division I Player of the Year Award watchlist.
He is one of 20 players across the nation named to the list. Tshiebwe was named All-Big 12 Second Team last year after averaging 11 points and nine rebounds as a freshman.
The entire list of all 20 players receiving the preseason honor is written below.
NABC Division I Player of the Year Award Watchlist
Brandon Boston Jr., Kentucky (G-Fr.)
Garrison Brooks, North Carolina (F-Sr.)
Jared Butler, Baylor (G-Jr.)
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton (G-Sr.)
Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State (G-Fr.)
Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (G-Jr.)
Marcus Garrett, Kansas (G-Sr.)
Luka Garza, Iowa (C-Sr.)
Collin Gillespie, Villanova (G-Sr.)
Sam Hauser, Virginia (F-R-Sr.)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana (F-So.)
Keyontae Johnson, Florida (F-Jr.)
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga (F-Sr.)
Remy Martin, Arizona State (G-Sr.)
Evan Mobley, USC (F-Fr.)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova (F-So.)
Oscar Tshiebwe, West Virginia (F-So.)
Trendon Watford, LSU (F-So.)
McKinley Wright IV, Colorado (G-Sr.)
Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton (G-Jr.)
