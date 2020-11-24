Tuesday Evening Forecast | November 24th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Early clearing tonight will lead to mostly cloudy skies again overnight. Our next system will arrive pre-holiday around Wednesday afternoon into the evening and carry into Thursday morning. Although traveling is not advised this year, if you are hitting the road be prepared for some wet weather Thanksgiving morning - leave enough time and try not to rush around. After the rain moves out, some mist and drizzle may linger but we should see drier weather around dinner time. Another system arrives late in the weekend into early December that could produce some snow Tuesday!

Tonight: Some clearing with clouds returning again overnight. Low: 36

Wednesday: Becoming overcast with rain on the way by the late afternoon and carrying through the night. May have a rumble of thunder out there and could be windy at times especially as our frontal boundary sweeps through late. High: 60

Thursday (Thanksgiving): A rainy start for last-minute shopping or traveling around, be careful on wet roads! Temperatures slightly above average but becoming colder once we get some drier air filtering in. High: 58

Friday: Looking drier with clouds clearing for some afternoon sunshine; clouds return again late. High: 60