WDTV is teaming up with WVU Medicines Children’s for a toy drive

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WDTV has hosted a toy drive every holiday season since 2018 to put a smile on kids faces at WVU Medicine Children’s.

We’re teaming up with WVU Medicine Children’s to collect donations December 6. and 7.

You can drop off your items at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront place each day between 10 am and 6 pm.

Cheryl Jones Vice President of WVU Medicine children’s says they want to give their patients a sense of normalcy.

“You can just see the look on the parents’ faces as maybe this is the first time that their child has smiled in a couple of days, or doing something normal that they’d do if they were home at the same time,” said Jones.

All of the donations will be quarantined for about a week before they go to make a special kid’s day.

We’d love to have you donate!

